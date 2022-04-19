Billie Eilish To Headline Disney+ 'Simpsons' Short: Here Are The Details

After winning an Academy Award, what can a performer do for an encore? For Billie Eilish, the only possible follow-up is recording a duet with a member of the raucous Simpsons clan.

What Happened: Deadline reports Eilish and her collaborator and brother Finneas O’Connell have made a detour to Springfield to team with Lisa Simpson in a new animated short that will premiere April 22 on the Walt Disney Co.’s DIS Disney+ streaming service.

In the new short titled “When Billie Met Lisa,” Lisa searches for a quiet spot for practicing her saxophone. Eilish and O’Connell happen upon the music student and are so impressed by her skills that they invite her to a studio recording session.

See Also: Disney's Jettisoned LGBTQ Animated Film 'Nimona' Acquired By Netflix

Why It Happened: “When Billie Met Lisa” is the fourth in a series of standalone shorts on Disney+ that feature the characters from “The Simpsons.”

While the previous shorts tapped into Disney-owned franchise properties — the Star Wars-fueled “Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” the Marvel-inspired “The Good, The Bart, And The Loki” and the Disney+ Day romp “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” featuring the studio’s legacy characters — this is the first production that follows the longstanding tradition of celebrities lending their voices and images to animated interactions with Homer, Marge and their offspring.

Last month, Eilish and O’Connell shared the Oscar for Best Original Song for their theme from the 007 epic, “No Time to Die.” Eilish headlined at Coachella last Saturday and is now with her brother on their “Happier Than Ever” tour which recently wrapped its U.S. portion and will resume for a European odyssey on June 3 in Belfast.

Photo: Courtesy of Disney+