Elon Musk's 11 Most Retweeted Tweets

The Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR drama continues with the tech tycoon entering an unsolicited takeover bid to acquire Twitter at $43 billion, or about $54.20 per share.

Of course, there is a meme that goes with this: $54.20 per share, $4.20 above $50.

At the time of writing, the Twitter board of directors is hosting a call to discuss the potential sale of the company. While the world waits for the results of the meeting, we’ve gathered some of the most retweeted Musk tweets for your entertainment. Listed in order of fewest retweets to most.

Nov. 13, 2020: 90.4K

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

June 26, 2020: 111.1K RT

Who controls the memes,

controls the Universe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2020

May 13, 2020: 120.1K RT

June 26, 2020: 124.3K RT

Jan. 28, 2021: 129.8K RT

u can’t sell houses u don’t own

u can’t sell cars u don’t own

but

u *can* sell stock u don’t own!?

this is bs – shorting is a scam

legal only for vestigial reasons — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Jan. 28, 2021

March 14, 2022: 151.8K RT

Dec. 12, 2019: 160.6K RT

If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing & the tutorial is way too long — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Dec. 12, 2019

March 6, 2020: 284.1k RT

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

Photo: Daniel Oberhous 2018 via Flickr Creative Commons