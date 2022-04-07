QQQ
Caesars Agrees To Revised Deal To Sell William Hill Non-US Assets To 888 Holdings

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 5:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR has altered the enterprise value to sell the non-U.S. assets of William Hill to the British gambling firm, 888 Holdings Plc, to £1.95 billion - £2.05 billion.
  • The previously quoted agreement value for the deal in September 2021 was £2.2 billion.
  • The revised agreement reflects a £250 million reduction in consideration payable at the deal's closing.
  • Further, Caesars is entitled to receive up to £100mm as deferred consideration, provided 888 Holdings meet certain financial targets for 2023.
  • The casino and hotel company expects to receive about £585 million ( $785 million) proceeds from the deal.
  • The transaction is expected to close in June 2022.
  • Price Action: CZR shares closed lower by 6.67% at $72.01 on Wednesday.

