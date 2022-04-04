WrestleMania 38 Makes History: How Many People Attended WWE's 2-Night Event?

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc WWE announced that WrestleMania 38 ranks as WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history.

What Happened: The two-night weekend event saw 156,352 fans converge on AT&T Stadium in Dallas, surpassing the previous gate and attendance records set by WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

“The week provided an economic windfall for Dallas and proved once again that our city is a first-class host for major sporting events,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Wrestlenomics reporter Brandon Thurston told his Twitter followers there were over 131,000 tickets distributed for the event.

WWE publishes in the release the combined announced attendance, which includes an unknown number of unticketed or comped attendees and staff.



WrestleMania 38 included a pair of women's title matches on Saturday, as Charlotte Flair faced off against Ronda Rousey, and Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to regain her title. Also, in his first match in nearly two decades, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin battled Kevin Owens.

The second night of WrestleMania 38 featured Edge and AJ Styles facing off for the first time. "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville made an appearance on Sunday, taking on Sami Zayn.

What's Next: “We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to Dallas again generated record results, proving that everything is indeed bigger in Texas,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. “We now turn our attention to next year, where WrestleMania will take over Hollywood.”

WrestleMania 39 will take place in Los Angeles at Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park on April 1-2, 2023. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

Share of WWE closed at $62.94 on Monday, up 0.91%.