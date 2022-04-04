QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

The Social Media Reaction To GameStop's Stock Split Plans

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 4, 2022 2:18 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Meme stocks that trade in tandem with GameStop such as Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC Entertainment Holdings and Koss Corporation reacted positively to the news.
  • Investors in the fintwit (financial twitter) community responded positively to the news as well, with some thanking GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen personally for the proposed split.

Shares of Video game retailer GameStop Corp GME surged more than 20% in Thursday’s after-hours session amid a report that the company is planning a stock split.

GameStop will ask shareholders to vote to authorize an additional 600 million shares of its class A common stock at its upcoming shareholder meeting, which would bring the number of outstanding shares from from 300 million to 1 billion.

Meme stocks that trade in tandem with GameStop such as Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Koss Corporation KOSS reacted positively to the news.

Investors in the fintwit (financial twitter) community responded positively to the news as well, with some thanking GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen personally for the proposed split. Here are some of the reactions.  

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EntertainmentNewsSocial MediaGeneral