The Social Media Reaction To GameStop's Stock Split Plans

Shares of Video game retailer GameStop Corp GME surged more than 20% in Thursday’s after-hours session amid a report that the company is planning a stock split.

GameStop will ask shareholders to vote to authorize an additional 600 million shares of its class A common stock at its upcoming shareholder meeting, which would bring the number of outstanding shares from from 300 million to 1 billion.

Meme stocks that trade in tandem with GameStop such as Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Koss Corporation KOSS reacted positively to the news.

Investors in the fintwit (financial twitter) community responded positively to the news as well, with some thanking GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen personally for the proposed split. Here are some of the reactions.

