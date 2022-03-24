Bad Bunny Transforms 53-Foot Touring Truck Into Airbnb Residence

The singer/songwriter Bad Bunny has teamed with Airbnb Inc ABNB to turn his 53-foot matte black semi-truck into an overnight residence during his upcoming Miami concert that will cap his El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour.

What Happened: The performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will make his big rig available for three individual one-night stays on April 6, 7 and 8 for two guests each at $91 a night — the sum is a hat-tip to 9.1 billion streams last year on Spotify Technology SA SPOT.

Bad Bunny fans can request to book this stay beginning on March 29 at 1 p.m. EDT at airbnb.com/badbunny.

As part of the stay, Airbnb users will receive VIP tickets to the performer’s sold-out tour in Miami ahead of the stay, although travel and lodging for that aspect of the promotion will not be included. Bad Bunny will not be on hand to greet his temporary guests, but a virtual greeting will be available upon their arrival.

Why It Happened: In a press statement released by Airbnb, Bad Bunny stated that he’s used the company’s temporary housing service while he is on the road.

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible” he said. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

In a nod to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican homeland, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Fundación Good Bunny, which works to improve the quality of life in Puerto Rican youth through arts and sports initiatives.

Photo of Bad Bunny courtesy of Airbnb