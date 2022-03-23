YouTube Takes On Streaming, TV With Expanded Selection Of Free Programming

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG YouTube online video platform is taking aim at streaming services and over-the-air television by making nearly 4,000 episodes of popular television series and scores of new movies available for free, advertising-supported viewing in the U.S.

What Happened: In announcing the programming expansion, YouTube identified itself as a direct competitor with other broadcasting media.

“More people are choosing to experience YouTube on the big screen with friends and family,” according to a Wednesday post on the company's blog.

“In fact, according to Nielsen, YouTube reached over 135 million people on connected TVs in the U.S. in December 2021. YouTube is at the forefront of the consumer shift to CTV viewership as the top ad-supported streaming platform with the content people enjoy and the creators they love.”

What Happens Next: Among the series that can now be binge-watched on YouTube are “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Andromeda” and “Heartland.” YouTube also pointed out that it has “over 1,500 movies from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, FilmRise, and more,” and has made popular films including “Gone in Sixty Seconds,” “Runaway Bride” and “Legally Blonde” available for free streaming with ads.

“U.S. users can access these movies and shows and up to 100 new titles each week on web browsers, mobile devices, and most connected TVs via the YouTube on TV app,” the blog post said.

What Didn't Happen: Conspicuously absent from the programming expansion is original content produced by YouTube for its viewers.

In January, the company announced it was downsizing its Originals program initiative that began in 2016, with a newly limited focus on projects within its Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds endeavors. While a few of its original productions resonated with audiences, most notably “Cobra Kai,” which eventually migrated to Netflix NFLX, it never rivaled the major streaming services in the consistent creation of audience favorites.

Photo: StockSnap/Pixabay.