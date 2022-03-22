IGT Inks Six-Year Contract With Singapore's Lottery Operator

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- International Game Technology PLC IGT subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, has signed a six-year contract with lottery operator Singapore Pools.
- Under the agreement, IGT will provide its central lottery system, Aurora, and related technologies to Singapore Pools.
- IGT's Aurora will offer reliability for Singapore Pools' high volume of transactions.
- Along with the new central system, IGT will deploy applications including Aurora Navigator, Data Connector, and Aurora Anywhere.
- Price Action: IGT shares closed lower by 0.89% at $25.52 on Monday.
