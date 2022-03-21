Shanghai Shuts Disneyland Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Shanghai, China's financial capital, has shut Walt Disney Co DIS Disneyland amusement park due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported.
- The resort has been closed until further notice. The city has also closed its shutters on schools and ramped up testing.
- "When it comes to the entire situation of epidemic control and prevention that we are facing, it is very complex and serious, and it is also a very big test for us," the report quoted city health official Wu Jinglei.
- Thousands of new infections were reported across China on Sunday, forcing the country to impose restrictions and stay-at-home orders.
- Price Action: DIS shares are down by 0.08% at $140.20 premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.