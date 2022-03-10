 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LGBTQ Group Rejects Disney's $5M Donation, Demands More Action From The Company
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 10:39am   Comments
Share:
LGBTQ Group Rejects Disney's $5M Donation, Demands More Action From The Company

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBTQ-focused advocacy group, has rejected a proposed $5 million donation offered by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek by calling into question the company’s commitment to supporting LGBTQ rights.

What Happened: Chapek had been the subject of growing criticism for not issuing a public statement in the wake of the Florida legislature’s passage of the “Don’t’ Say Gay” legislation that bans the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in Florida’s schools until after the third grade. Chapek finally made a statement against the legislation on Wednesday and added that Disney would be donating $5 million to HRC to help finance its work in ensuring LGBTQ civil rights.

HRC Interim President Joni Madison rejected the donation, however, citing Chapek’s prolonged silence while the controversial bill made its way through the Florida legislature.

“The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida's Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books,” Madison said.

“Businesses have had and continue to have a major impact in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, from marriage equality to the defeat of House Bill 2 in North Carolina and beyond. While Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida — including hardworking families employed by Disney — today they took a step in the right direction. But it was merely the first step.”

Related Link: Analysis: Why Is Disney Releasing 'Turning Red' In Just One Hollywood Movie Theater?

What Happens Next: Madison added that Chapek’s public opposition to Don’t Say Gay “should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end.”

Disney did not immediately respond to the HRC rejection of its donation.

In speaking out against Don't Say Gay, Chapek also stated he planned to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the issue. As of this writing, DeSantis has yet to sign the bill into law.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Switches Gears To Publicly Criticize Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Legislation
Here's Why Apple Analysts Are Bullish Over 'Peek Performance' Event
The Wreck Of The Endurance, Shackleton's 1915 Ice-Crushed Vessel, Found Off Antarctica
Why This Investor Just Bought Disney Shares
Is Paramount Global Looking For A Buyer?
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bob Chapek disney Don't Say Gay Florida Human Rights CampaignEntertainment News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com