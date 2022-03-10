LGBTQ Group Rejects Disney's $5M Donation, Demands More Action From The Company

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBTQ-focused advocacy group, has rejected a proposed $5 million donation offered by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek by calling into question the company’s commitment to supporting LGBTQ rights.

What Happened: Chapek had been the subject of growing criticism for not issuing a public statement in the wake of the Florida legislature’s passage of the “Don’t’ Say Gay” legislation that bans the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in Florida’s schools until after the third grade. Chapek finally made a statement against the legislation on Wednesday and added that Disney would be donating $5 million to HRC to help finance its work in ensuring LGBTQ civil rights.

HRC Interim President Joni Madison rejected the donation, however, citing Chapek’s prolonged silence while the controversial bill made its way through the Florida legislature.

“The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida's Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books,” Madison said.

“Businesses have had and continue to have a major impact in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, from marriage equality to the defeat of House Bill 2 in North Carolina and beyond. While Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida — including hardworking families employed by Disney — today they took a step in the right direction. But it was merely the first step.”

Related Link: Analysis: Why Is Disney Releasing 'Turning Red' In Just One Hollywood Movie Theater?

What Happens Next: Madison added that Chapek’s public opposition to Don’t Say Gay “should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end.”

Disney did not immediately respond to the HRC rejection of its donation.

In speaking out against Don't Say Gay, Chapek also stated he planned to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the issue. As of this writing, DeSantis has yet to sign the bill into law.