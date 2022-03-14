Scott Hall, Iconic Wrestler Also Known As 'Razor Ramon,' Dies At 63

Say goodnight to the bad guy.

Scott Hall, who starred for the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) and World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s and 2000s, died Monday night at the age of 63, according to the company.

Hall was put on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. after suffering three heart attacks Sunday night, PWTorch reported. "He had hip replacement surgery last week, but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose," the report said.

The Bad Guy: Hall began his pro wrestling career in 1984, but it was his move to the then WWF in 1992 that made him a star. He debuted as the character Razor Ramon, a smooth Cuban persona loosely based around Al Pacino's infamous "Scarface" turn as Tony Montana.

Hall would win multiple titles during his run. Perhaps his most famous moment came in Wrestlemania 10 at Madison Square Garden, when he defeated Shawn Michaels in a ladder match.

Hall's greatest impact, however, would be felt outside of the ring.

The Outsiders: Alongside best friend Kevin Nash, who was known as "Diesel" during his WWF run, Hall jump shipped to WCW in 1996. The move sparked the "Monday Night Wars" between the two wrestling juggernauts, leading to some of the highest ratings on cable television in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash wrote on an Instagram post late Sunday night. "I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present .... we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those....alot that disliked us."

Hall wasn't shy about his alcohol and drug problems over the years, which included multiple arrests and stints in rehab. With the help of friend and former wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, Hall was able to clean himself up and improve his physical well-being in 2013.

Hall summed up his career during his Hall of Fame speech in 2014: "Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but bad guys do."

He is survived by his two children, Cody and Cassidy.