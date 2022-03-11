 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's My Age Again? CD Sales Grow For First Time Since 2004
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2022 11:35am   Comments
Share:
What's My Age Again? CD Sales Grow For First Time Since 2004

The days of purchasing CDs as a way to listen to music are long gone — or are they?

In 2021, streaming music took an 83% market share of all music consumed. Just behind that were vinyl records, at a much smaller 6.9%.

What Happened: CD sales have been declining for 16 straight years, shrinking from $11.4 billion in annualized sales in 2004 to just $584.2 million in 2021.

Yet 2021 marks the first year in 16 years that CD sales have reversed, showing growth. In 2020, annualized revenues for CD sales were $483.2 million.

Provided by the Recording Industry Association of America

Compared to vinyl, CDs are able to produce a wider dynamic range and more bass, according to Gear Patrol

Why It's Important: CDs offer high fidelity files, as compared to streaming services like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) and Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Music, which compress the music files to take up less space, resulting in less vibrant-sounding music.

Streaming services have been piqued to this notion — now, services like Tidal offer lossless or uncompressed audio files that are able to deliver audio quality similar to CDs. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SPOT)

Evercore ISI Lauds Apple's Acquisition Of Friday Night MLB Rights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 11, 2022: Tesla, DTE Energy, Amazon And More
This Cannabis Stock Has Outperformed Apple, Netflix, Facebook And Amazon
Falling Chip Prices Are Making 5G Phones More Affordable: WSJ
Apple To Not Launch Next Mac Mini Until 2023, Says Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CDS compact discs MusicEntertainment Media General Best of Benzinga