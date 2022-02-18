Joe Rogan Podcast Temporarily Unavailable On Spotify, Causes Quick Uproar

One of the most popular podcasts in the world made headlines once again Friday, prompted a handful of reactions.

What Happened: "The Joe Rogan Experience" and several other podcasts weren't available on Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) Friday, according to Rolling Stone.

Other shows that were affected include those from The Ringer and Gimlet and Parcast, which along with Rogan are exclusive to Spotify.

Spotify said a tech issue was the reason why several podcasts wouldn't load. At the time of writing, The Joe Rogan Experience page was available.

Spotify wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by Benzinga.

Why It’s Important: News spread fast on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with "Joe Rogan" trending on the news and many sharing videos of not being able to load the podcast landing page.

The tech issues come as Rogan has been at the center of a controversy, notably by musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell wanting Rogan’s podcast removed due to COVID-19 misinformation.

A series of past Rogan podcast episodes were removed by Spotify, as confirmed by the company’s CEO.

It was reported Friday that Rogan’s deal with Spotify was worth $200 million, higher than an originally reported $100 million figure.

Rumble, which is going public with CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI), offered Rogan $100 million to join their platform if he chooses to leave Spotify.

Shares of CFVI quickly spiked Friday around the time of the Spotify outage, as many people considered the possibility that Spotify had pulled the Joe Rogan podcast.

Price Action: Spotify shares are down 5% to $151.13 at press time. CFVI shares are down 9% to $13.83.