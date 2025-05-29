Warren Buffett Net Worth Soars In 2025: Oracle Of Omaha Worth As Much As Jensen Huang, Phil Knight, Mark Cuban Combined

With the stock market struggling in 2025, only four of the world's 10 richest people have added to their wealth in 2025, with one of the four being legendary investor Warren Buffett.

What Happened: Buffett has a history of beating the S&P 500 performance each year with his Berkshire Hathaway BRKBRK conglomerate.

While not all stocks owned by Berkshire are up in 2025, the company has several winners and some of its owned segments are performing well, leading to shares being up 12.2% year-to-date and beating the 0.9% gain in 2025 from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

With Berkshire Hathaway stock up, Buffett has added $15.4 billion to his wealth in 2025, as reported by Bloomberg.

Buffett currently ranks seventh on the world's richest list and his $15.4 billion gain is the third best in 2025, trailing only Bill Gates (+$20.1 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg (+$15.8 billion).

To put Buffett's wealth and gain into perspective, the billionaire known as the Oracle of Omaha is now as rich as these three individuals combined.

Jensen Huang , NVIDIA CEO: $118 billion

, CEO: $118 billion Phil Knight , Nike co-founder and former CEO: $30.8 billion

, co-founder and former CEO: $30.8 billion Mark Cuban, investor and NBA owner: $8.2 billion

That's right, add up those three billionaires and you reach the same $157 billion wealth of Buffett.

With Nike stock down 16.6% year-to-date in 2025, Knight has lost $3.6 billion in wealth in 2025 and currently ranks 60th on the billionaires list. Cuban has gained $366 million in wealth in 2025. Huang is up $3.6 billion year-to-date.

The 2025 year is less than halfway over, which means the wealth of all four individuals could change substantially before the end of the year.

Photo: Kent Sievers via Shutterstock