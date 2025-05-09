Tesla Defeats Tank? Anti-Musk Group's Experiment May Have Backfired Into A Sales Pitch

A political action group trying to demonstrate its hatred of Tesla Inc TSLA and the company's CEO Elon Musk may have seen an experiment backfire into a sales pitch for the durability of the company's vehicles.

What Happened: With Musk's increased role in politics in 2024 and 2025, protest groups have emerged and targeted Tesla and other companies led by the world's richest man.

Led By Donkeys filmed a video of a Sherman tank taking on a Tesla Model 3, as reported by Teslarati.

"We've crushed fascism before and we'll crush it again," World War II British army veteran Ken Turner said in the video.

The veteran said Musk is "using his immense power to support the far-right in Europe, and his money comes from Tesla cars."

The Model 3 in the video had a license plate reading "Fascism."

Watching the video footage shows the Model 3 held up well against the tank, with crushed windows and a crushed glass roof, but an overall surprisingly good body. The report said the vehicle looked liked the doors could still open despite being run over by a tank.

An M4 Sherman weighs between 66,800 to 84,000 pounds according to the report.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Tesla Protest Organizer Says ‘Elon Musk Seems To Have Purchased The American Government’

Why It's Important: Tesla vehicles have become known for their durability over the years.

With plenty of protests against Tesla and Musk highlighting the CEO's political moves, this may not have been the right demonstration.

Vandalism to Tesla vehicles, which has increased in 2025, has also shown Tesla vehicles have some of the best cameras, helping with insurance claims.

Comments on social media about the video said a person inside the Model 3 may have been able to survive a tank running over their car.

In this battle of tank vs. Tesla, the round appears to have gone to Tesla.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is up 4.78% on Friday to $298.42 versus a 52-week trading range of $157.40 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 21.6% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Tesla Model 3, courtesy Tesla; Sherman tank at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, photo by Sonny Vermeer