Buffett Remembers Media Legend And Hero Katharine Graham Ahead Of Streaming Documentary: 'She Was One Of A Kind'

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is likely considered a mentor and hero to many. In a new interview, Buffett discusses one of his heroes.

What Happened: Buffett had praise for former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in a recent interview. Graham's life of going from a housewife to the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 is a new documentary.

"If there's any story that should be told, it's her story," Buffett said in a CBS interview.

Buffett called Graham "one of a kind."

The investor said that Graham was thrown into the role of leading the Washington Post after her husband died by suicide.

Graham faced struggles early with an all-male Board of Directors that wanted her to stay home. Instead, Graham helped fight back against the stigma that only men can success in business.

"Becoming Katharine Graham" is now streaming on Prime Video, the streaming platform from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

Graham became known for leading the Washington Post and pushing the newspaper into questionable decisions like deciding the publish the Pentagon Papers and supporting the Watergate investigation.

Buffett said his favorite memory of Graham was her wining a Pulitzer Prize for a memoir she wrote.

"It was an honest book," Buffett said of the book, saying that noone was disappointed after reading the memoir.

Buffett's Friendship: Buffett and Graham began an unlikely friendship in June 1973 when the investor sent Graham a letter reaching out about buying up a bunch of Washington Post stock by Berkshire Hathaway BRKBRK.

Buffet said the stock was "ridiculously cheap" at the time and he wanted to make sure she was okay with him becoming a large stakeholder.

The legendary investor said he helped reassure Graham that she was doing a great job leading the newspaper.

"She was torturing herself," Buffett said.

The new documentary shows how much former President Richard Nixon hated the newspaper and Graham. While that feud put pressure on Graham, Buffett said a 1975 strike and the idea of possibly losing the newspaper is what scare her the most.

"That tore her apart."

Buffett told CBS that Graham prevailed because of her bravery. Her push helped the Washinton Post stock price go up over 3,000% while she was publisher, making the investor a lot of money.

In the interview, Buffett said that Graham was one of his heroes for what she did under her circumstances. The investor said Graham showed unique heroism during her life.

Image: Shutterstock