Mark Cuban Wants Employees Who 'Complement' Him: These Are The Two Skills He Looks For

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban grew up in a middle-class family, which helped him learn the value of independence and a strong work ethic early on.

When looking for employees, Cuban said there are two qualities he looks for in people that could be more important than talent alone.

What Happened: During a recent MasterClass course, Cuban shared the “two things that matter the most” for potential job candidates.

The “Shark Tank” judge told CNBC that culture and competency are the two most important qualities.

“Are they competent enough to do the job? And do they fit in the culture of the organization? If they fail on either one, you’re going to be in trouble,” Cuban said.

Culture is more important than a person’s raw talent, Cuban argues.

The act of hiring employees who don’t fit a company’s culture is “probably the biggest mistake I’ve seen my portfolio companies (make)," he added.

Cuban looks for employees and partners who “complement” him and his skills, not just having the same skills and ideals. And he doesn’t mind having partners and employees who aren’t afraid to disagree with him.

“I think one of the biggest problems and entrepreneur (or) CEO can make is they hire people who are like them," he said. "You don’t need to hire people like you. You’ve got you.”

Read Also: ‘Shark Tank’ Poll Reveals Most Polarizing Star — Is It Mark Cuban?

Why It’s Important: Cuban also shared potential interview questions, which could help employers find the right candidates:

What’s one thing you’ve failed at and one thing you’ve succeeded at?

Tell me about a time you took a chance at work.

Why did you leave your last job?

What’s the best culture of a company that you’ve ever worked in?

Who’s the best manager you’ve ever worked for?

“I want to get them talking about their positive or negative experiences, so I can understand whether or not they’re going to be a fit,” Cuban said.

You may not be a billionaire like Mark Cuban, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Image: Shutterstock