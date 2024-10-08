'It Wasn't Anything Horrific': How 12-Year-Old Mark Cuban Developed Tough Skin To Reach Billionaire Status

Before becoming a household name, Mark Cuban's life was rooted in the hard-working ethos of a middle-class upbringing.

Born and raised in a Pittsburgh suburb, Cuban learned the value of independence and the power of a strong work ethic from an early age.

"It was your typical middle class. My dad would leave in the morning, you know, 7 a.m., get back at six. You know, mom doing whatever," Cuban recalled on the "Life in Seven Songs" podcast.

As the oldest child, Cuban said he had a lot of freedom and responsibility to figure things out for himself.

"And that, as the oldest, that left me a lot of time to myself. And so, you know, my parents were very much about you figure it out. You figure it out," he says, emphasizing how his parents instilled a sense of self-reliance in him. This philosophy laid the groundwork for the entrepreneurial spirit that would later define Cuban's career.

At just 12 years old, Cuban's knack for hustling emerged when he took on his first sales gig.

"Literally, I would go door to door and be like, ‘Hi. My name is Mark. Do you use trash bags? I killed it,'" he remembers proudly. That door-to-door hustle quickly taught him valuable lessons about resilience, communication, and the importance of seizing opportunities.

Cuban's childhood side gigs didn't end there.

"And, you know, just that attitude. I mean, I sold baseball cards, bought and sold stamps once, you know, when I was going door to door and I realized that it wasn’t anything horrific," he explains.

Each experience helped him build the confidence and skills that would carry him through his later ventures.

Cuban's early years show how simple beginnings, like selling trash bags, can set the stage for big dreams. His story is a testament to the power of persistence, creativity, and the willingness to take risks—traits that have defined his career ever since.

