QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

If You Invested $1,000 In AT&T Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Wayne Duggan, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 17, 2022 8:24 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • AT&T's stock reached a pandemic bottom of $26.08 in March 2020.
  • In May 2021, AT&T's stock reached its highest post-pandemic level of $33.88.

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

AT&T's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the past two years has been telecommunications giant AT&T Inc. T.

At the beginning of 2020, AT&T shares were trading at $39.16. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped to $36.37 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 23, 2020, AT&T stock ultimately bottomed at $26.08. Fortunately, the stock rebounded somewhat from that point on as the broader market recovered.

By early June, AT&T shares were back above $33. But while the S&P 500 continued to rise in the second half of 2020, AT&T stalled out.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Palantir Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

By late October, AT&T was back to testing its March lows, dropping to $26.35.

In May 2021, AT&T opened at its highest level since before the pandemic, topping out at $33.88 in response to the news that AT&T was merging WarnerMedia with Discovery Communications in a $43 billion deal.

AT&T In 2022, Beyond: AT&T completed its spin-off of WarnerMedia in April 2022, forming Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD. As part of the deal, AT&T received $40 billion, which it will likely use to pay down its massive $178 billion debt load.

The price of the "new" AT&T shares were adjusted down to below $20 following the spin-off, and they currently trade at $20.09.

Still, investors who bought AT&T on the day it hit its 2020 pandemic low and held on have generated a positive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AT&T stock bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $1,198 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AT&T's stock to rebound in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 21 analysts covering the stock is $22, suggesting 10.9% upside from current levels.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EducationMoversTrading IdeasGeneral