What's Going On With Donald Trump-Related Stock Digital World Acquisition?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 2:13 PM | 1 min read

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares are trading lower by 8.51% at $47.93, possibly due to Elon Musk’s recent announcement he will acquire Twitter Inc TWTR.

Digital World Acquisition is the combination partner of Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social app.

Digital World Acquisition shares are trading lower by 15.82% over the trailing month amid the ongoing and now completed talks between Twitter and Elon Musk, which could potentially raise competition concerns. Twitter last week accepted Elon Musk’s offer to acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share.

See Also: 2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Eric Basmajian

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week high of $175.00 and a 52-week low of $9.84.

