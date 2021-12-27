If You Invested $1,000 In FuboTV Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 29.2%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

FuboTV’s Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the past year has been streaming TV company Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).

FuboTV was one of the hottest stocks of 2020, a year in which the company reached nearly 550,000 subscribers. A primary bull thesis driving those huge returns was that FuboTV could monetize its user base, especially via the company's plans to offer sports betting on its platform. FuboTV is a sports-centric service.

Instead, FuboTV investors have spent the past year watching other platforms jumping out to first-mover advantages in U.S. sports betting, including a sports betting partnership between Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) announced in March 2021.

Meanwhile, FuboTV continues to generate losses from its core business, including a $106 loss in the third quarter on just $156.7 million in revenue. On a positive note, the company’s user base continued to grow rapidly in 2021 and reached 944,605 in the third quarter, up 108% from a year ago.

For now, FuboTV is a relatively small player in the streaming TV market, but it is gaining market share from its competitors. There is a massive potential market of traditional pay-TV households up for grabs and if the company can demonstrate a long-term path to profitability next year, FuboTV could have tremendous upside potential.

At the beginning of 2020, FuboTV shares were trading at $9.58. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $7.77. When the market crashed during the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak later that month, FuboTV shares dropped as low as $5 during the height of the pandemic fears.

When the market bounced off those lows, FuboTV began to rebound as well. The stock reached $22 per share in May before the recovery rally fizzled out.

FuboTV regained the momentum of the broader market in the fourth quarter of 2020. The stock skyrocketed as high as $62.29 in December 2020. Unfortunately, that level would mark the stock's pandemic high.

FuboTV In 2021, Beyond: Despite consistently impressive growth numbers, FuboTV’s heavy losses and lack of significant progress on sports betting have weighed on the stock in 2021.

FuboTV stock hit its 2021 highs above $50 in late January but pulled back to its low of the year at $14.64 in May. After several months of trading above $20, FuboTV is on track to finish 2021 at just under $17.

FuboTV investors who bought the stock one year ago and held on hoping for more bullish momentum in 2021 have generated a lackluster return on their investment at this point. In fact, $1,000 in FuboTV stock bought on Dec. 27, 2020, would be worth about $401 today.

Looking Ahead: Analysts are expecting bullish price action from FuboTV in the next 12 months. The average price target among the eight analysts covering the stock is $43.50, suggesting a 157.4% upside from current levels.

