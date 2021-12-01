 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Subprime Mortgage Crisis Officially Declared A Recession
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Subprime Mortgage Crisis Officially Declared A Recession

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On Dec. 1, 2008, the National Bureau of Economic Research officially declared a U.S. recession.

Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 8,149.09 and the S&P 500 traded at 816.21.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 2008, President George W. Bush signed the $700 billion Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008. The Federal Reserve launched the Term Auction Facility to provide short-term loans to cash-strapped banks. Oil prices hit an all-time high of $147 per barrel.

2008 Recession Begins: By the time the NBER officially declared the 2008 economic downturn a recession on Dec. 1, 2008, most investors had already been in crisis mode for months. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, so the official declaration from the NBER always comes roughly six months after the economy begins to shrink.

In 2008, stocks did not react well to the news of a recession. The Dow dropped 7.7% on the day the recession was declared. At the close that day, the Dow was down 38.6% for the year and 42.5% from its all-time high on Oct. 9, 2007.

Bank stocks took a pounding. Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) each dropped around 17% that day.

Crude oil prices also dropped 10% to below $50/bbl. Instead, investors piled into U.S. Treasury bonds. Yields on 10-year notes fell to record lows of 2.65%, while 30-year Treasury yields dropped to a record 3.18%.

Unfortunately, the worst of the crisis wasn’t over. The Dow would ultimately fall another 20.9% before hitting its financial crisis low of 6,443.27 on March 6, 2009.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GS + JPM)

Is Free Trading Always Free? This Company is Highlighting Some Hidden Costs of Commission-Free Brokers
Is Shopping Local and Supporting Small Businesses Easier With SecurePay?
Bitcoin for All? This Crypto Company Wants to Boost Access Around the Globe
All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 26, 2021
This Big US Investment Bank Is Doubling Down On Its Bitcoin Exposure
Want To Watch NFL Games? You Might Need An Amazon Prime Account Soon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Economics Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com