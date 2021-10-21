 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is IBM's Stock Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Is IBM's Stock Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 16.8%. The stock is getting hit hard in Thursday's session following mixed quarterly earnings.

IBM is fighting to adapt and modernize its business model to a cloud-centric, subscription-based business, but value investors may be wondering if there’s any value in IBM shares at their current price.

Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 28.2, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9.

IBM’s PE is currently 24.5, below the S&P 500 average as a whole. However, IBM's PE ratio is up 77.7% over the past five years, suggesting the stock is currently priced at the high end of its historical valuation range.

Related Link: Is Alibaba's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Growth: Looking ahead to the next four quarters, the S&P 500’s forward PE ratio looks much more reasonable at just 20.3. IBM’s forward earnings multiple of 12 is still well below the multiple of the S&P 500 as a whole, making IBM's stock look undervalued.

IBM’s forward PE ratio is less than half its technology sector peers, which are currently averaging a 25.1 forward earnings multiple.

Yet when it comes to evaluating a stock, earnings aren't everything.

The growth rate is also critical for companies that are rapidly building their bottom lines. The price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) is a good way to incorporate growth rates into the evaluation process. The S&P 500’s overall PEG is currently about 0.9; IBM’s PEG is 1.48, suggesting IBM is slightly overvalued after accounting for its growth.

Price-to-sales ratio is another important valuation metric, particularly for unprofitable companies and growth stocks. The S&P 500’s PS ratio is currently 3.06, well above its long-term average of 1.62. IBM’s PS ratio is 1.7, significantly below the S&P 500 as a whole.

Finally, Wall Street analysts see value in IBM stock over the next 12 months. The average analyst price target among the 14 analysts covering IBM is $149.50, suggesting about 15% upside from current levels.

The Verdict: At its current price, IBM stock appears to be fairly valued based on a sampling of common fundamental valuation metrics.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Economic Reports Reflect Labor Shortages and Moderate Economic Growth
Why IBM Shares Are Falling Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com