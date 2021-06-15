If You Invested $1,000 In BlackBerry Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the past 12 months is 42%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

BlackBerry’s Big Run: One company that has been a rollercoaster investment in the past year has been security software company BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB).

Entering 2020, many investors had hoped BlackBerry was finally back on the right path after reporting 15% revenue growth in fiscal 2020. However, the company’s rebirth as an enterprise security and software growth company was derailed by the pandemic. BlackBerry’s big transition year of fiscal 2021 turned into a nightmare for BlackBerry’s business.

In 2019, BlackBerry generated a $152 million net loss on $1.04 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers dropped to a net loss of $1.1 billion on just $893 million in revenue.

At the beginning of 2020, BlackBerry shares were trading at $6.52. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $5.17 as news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

On March 18, BlackBerry shares dropped all the way down to $2.70 in intraday trading, its low point of the pandemic. Fortunately for BlackBerry investors, the stock rebounded along with the rest of the market in the weeks that followed.

BlackBerry shares recovered to above $5 again by early June amid the broad market rally. On Dec. 1, BlackBerry jumped to as high as $9.69 after the company announced a new partnership with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to develop an AWS auto industry data collection and analytics platform.

Following the initial Amazon spike, BlackBerry shares dropped all the way back down to around $6.50 to close out 2020.

BlackBerry In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for BlackBerry investors, the stock got caught in the middle of a massive coordinated buying campaign in January 2021. Reddit’s WallStreetBets community made BlackBerry one of its primary stocks to buy as part of its targeted short squeeze effort.

The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $7 per share to as high as $28.77 in a matter of days. Since the dust settled on the January short squeeze, BlackBerry shares dropped back down to $7.70 before a second squeeze in June sent them back up to $20.17. Today, BlackBerry is trading at $14.17.

BlackBerry investors who bought one year ago and held on through the squeezes were still able to make a major return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in BlackBerry stock bought on June 15, 2020, would be worth about $2,726 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting BlackBerry to continue to drift back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the eight analysts covering the stock is $8.75, suggesting 38.3% downside from current levels.