 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: IBM Replaces Chrysler In The Dow
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: IBM Replaces Chrysler In The Dow

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On this day in 1979, IBM (NYSE: IBM) replaced Chrysler in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 841.98. The S&P 500 traded at around 102.91.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1979, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, or ESPN, launched. Federal Reserve interest rates finished the year at 15.25%. The average cost of a new house was $58,100.

Symbolic Dow Shift: In June of 1979, the Dow dropped American auto giant Chrysler, which had been struggling in a difficult auto market. Replacing Chrysler with IBM was a symbolic acknowledgment that technology, not industry, was the future of the U.S. economy.

Surprisingly, IBM has been a major market laggard in the nearly three decades since it was added to the Dow. Since July 1, 1979, IBM's stock is up 661% compared to a 2,800% gain for the Dow over that same period.

Of course, IBM fared much better than Chrysler, which declared bankruptcy in 2009. In 2011, Fiat took over ownership of Chrysler, and the stock now trades as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

A Look Into IBM's Debt
IBM Introduces AI Driven Automation Software
IBM, Indian Institute of Science Collaborate To Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In India
This Week's Market Recap: June 18, 2021
Accenture Bags $112M Task Order For Federal Cyberattack Protection
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com