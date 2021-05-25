If You Invested $1,000 In Uber Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 44.1%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Uber’s Road: One company that has been resilient in the last year has been ridesharing giant Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

The transportation industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Fortunately for Uber investors, the company was relatively well-positioned to weather the storm.

Economic shutdowns, travel restrictions and quarantines crushed the mobility business. Fortunately for Uber, the company took the opportunity to lean into its Uber Eats food delivery service, which was the perfect fit for a pandemic backdrop.

In 2019 Uber reported an EPS loss of $6.81 on $14.1 billion in revenue. In 2020, the EPS loss improved to $3.86, but revenue dropped to $11.1 billion.

At the beginning of 2020, Uber shares were trading at $29.94. By the beginning of March, the stock was up to $34.05 despite news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Uber bottomed at $13.71 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Uber investors, the dip did not last long.

In November, Uber scored a big victory in California when voters approved Proposition 22, which allows Uber drivers to continue to be classified as independent contractors rather than employees. Uber didn’t get so lucky in the UK, however, where a court ruled in February 2021 that its drivers should be classified as employees and are entitled to all the associated rights and benefits.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Virgin Galactic Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Uber In 2021, Beyond: Following the Prop 22 vote in November, Uber shares were back at new all-time highs above $50, and the stock got as high as $64.05 in February 2021 around the time of the UK ruling. Uber has since drifted back down to around $50. Traders may be taking profits in the stock following its rally off of 2020 lows. Or they may simply see the company’s potential reopening rebound as fully priced into shares, which are trading at 9 times sales.

Uber investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a decent return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Uber stock bought on May 25, 2020, would be worth about $1,449 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more all-time highs for Uber in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 35 analysts covering the stock is $74, suggesting 47.9% upside from current levels.