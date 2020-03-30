Here's How Much Investing $100 In Walgreens Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Walgreens’ Difficult Decade

One of the market laggards of the decade was drug store giant Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).

Walgreens started the 2010s as its own entity. However, the company took a 45% ownership stake of Swiss company Alliance Boots in 2012 for $4 billion and then took over the other 55% of the company in 2014 for $4.9 billion. The post-merger company officially adopted Walgreens Boots Alliance as its name.

The other major event of the 2010s for Walgreens was its inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Walgreens replaced General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) in the index in October 2019.

Walgreens shares started the 2010s trading at around $37. By mid-2010, Walgreens had already hit its low point of the decade, trading down to $21.01. From that point forward, it was a slow and steady climb for the next five years with few interruptions.

2020 And Beyond

Walgreens reached the $87.18 mark in mid-2015 before the stock stalled out at what would ultimately be its highest point of the decade. After trading mostly between $60 and $80 from 2015 to early 2019, Walgreens shares broke below $60 in early 2019 after the company reported slumping sales as it attempts to transform its business. The stock has continued trending lower for much of the past year.

Despite the lackluster past five years, $100 worth of Walgreens stock in 2010 would be worth $152 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Walgreens will bounce back at some point in 2020. The average price target among the 19 analysts covering the stock is $57 suggesting 27.6% upside from current levels.

Related Links:

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Fannie Mae Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Plug Power Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr