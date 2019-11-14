Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Exec: Key To Success Is Not Using 'Cheap' Chromebooks

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 11:54am   Comments
Share:
Apple Exec: Key To Success Is Not Using 'Cheap' Chromebooks

Attention students: using a budget priced Google Chromebook instead of an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) laptop will limit your chances of success, in the eys of Phil Schiller, Cupertino's senior vice president of marketing,. 

Schiller: Chromebook A 'Cheap Testing Tool'

Apple oversaw a study many years ago and concluded that successful students are those who are engaged — a "really simple" concept to understand, Schiller said in a CNET interview

After all, kids who want to learn have better success, and in order to learn in the modern era, they need "cutting-edge learning tools," he said. 

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) lineup of Chromebooks "don't do that," Schiller told CNET.

All a Chromebook is capable of doing is satisfying the role of "cheap testing tools for required testing," he said. 

"If all you want to do is test kids, well, maybe a cheap notebook will do that." 

Is The iPad The Ultimate Learning Tool?

Apple's iPad, in contrast, is the "ultimate tool for a child to learn on," the Apple exec said.

The company is investing in its products to encourage kids to learn code, better understand software, develop new products and even understand augmented reality, he said. 

Schiller did follow up in a tweet after the CNET interview was published and said that "every child has the ability to succeed."

Today's Students Are Tomorrow's Customers

The U.S. education market is modeled to reach $43 billion in sales this year, CNBC reported.

Hardware makers likely realize students that who learn to use their products in school are likely to remain a customer when they grow up and need to purchase their own devices.

Apple shares were down 0.69% at $262.64 at the time of publication, while Google shares were up 0.32% at $1,302.13. 

Related Links:

What We Learned From Apple's Event: Arcade, TV+, iPad, Watch Series 5 And iPhone 11

Hey Google! Sell-Side Sentiment Solid After Alphabet's Q3 Earnings Disappoint

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: Chromecast CNET Google iPad Phil SchillerEducation Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOG)

What Wall Street Thinks Of Google Cache
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2019
Can Google's New Quantum Computer Hack Bitcoin?
Disney's Stock Surges After Signing Up More Than 10M Customers In First Day Of New Streaming Service
Analysts Upbeat On Skyworks' Fundamentals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Intelsat's Stock Slide Continues