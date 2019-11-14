Apple Exec: Key To Success Is Not Using 'Cheap' Chromebooks

Attention students: using a budget priced Google Chromebook instead of an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) laptop will limit your chances of success, in the eys of Phil Schiller, Cupertino's senior vice president of marketing,.

Schiller: Chromebook A 'Cheap Testing Tool'

Apple oversaw a study many years ago and concluded that successful students are those who are engaged — a "really simple" concept to understand, Schiller said in a CNET interview.

After all, kids who want to learn have better success, and in order to learn in the modern era, they need "cutting-edge learning tools," he said.

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) lineup of Chromebooks "don't do that," Schiller told CNET.

All a Chromebook is capable of doing is satisfying the role of "cheap testing tools for required testing," he said.

"If all you want to do is test kids, well, maybe a cheap notebook will do that."

Is The iPad The Ultimate Learning Tool?

Apple's iPad, in contrast, is the "ultimate tool for a child to learn on," the Apple exec said.

The company is investing in its products to encourage kids to learn code, better understand software, develop new products and even understand augmented reality, he said.

Schiller did follow up in a tweet after the CNET interview was published and said that "every child has the ability to succeed."

Every child has the ability to succeed — helping them to do that has always been our mission. In the full conversation with CNET, we discussed giving kids and teachers the content, curriculum and tools they need to learn, explore and grow. Not just to take a test. — Philip Schiller (@pschiller) November 13, 2019

Today's Students Are Tomorrow's Customers

The U.S. education market is modeled to reach $43 billion in sales this year, CNBC reported.

Hardware makers likely realize students that who learn to use their products in school are likely to remain a customer when they grow up and need to purchase their own devices.

Apple shares were down 0.69% at $262.64 at the time of publication, while Google shares were up 0.32% at $1,302.13.

Photo courtesy of Apple.