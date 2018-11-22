Benzinga's Thanksgiving Guide: Plan Strategically

Planning a Thanksgiving feast is no different from managing a portfolio: plan ahead and proceed with confidence.

Step 1: The Game Plan

Before running out to buy the Thanksgiving turkey and all the sides, it's important to take some time to create a game plan.

These are some of the basic questions you should be able to answer before hitting up the grocery store:

How many people are coming.

Are there any food allergies or restrictions?

Is there enough room at the table for all the food and guests?

Is there enough room in your fridge and freezer?

Do you have all the necessary equipment like knives and cutting boards?

Once these questions are answered, it's time to move on to menu planning. A standard Thanksgiving feast includes a turkey, several sides and dessert. A host can feed eight people for under $50 at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), according to CNBC, and those on a budget may want to avoid higher-priced grocery retailers like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Whole Foods.

Now it's safe to move on to the grocery store with a list in hand of everything that's needed.

Step 2: Food Safety

Turkeys can be cooked multiple ways, including smoking, grilling, roasting and deep frying. Regardless of the method, food safety is paramount. The Food Safety and Inspection Service says a turkey is safe to eat when a food thermometer registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest part of the breast.

Stuffing a turkey is not recommended, as it could block heat from cooking the interior of the turkey properly — or raw turkey droppings could drip into the stuffing. Those who choose to stuff a turkey need to understand that stuffing similarly needs to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

More than 1 million people are sickened each year in the U.S. by salmonella bacteria with more than 23,000 hospitalized, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Step 3: Logistics

Most kitchens are not equipped with sufficient cooking space to tackle an entire Thanksgiving menu at the same time. Different food items require different cooking temperatures, which creates a problem for those who leave all the work for the last minute. YouTuber Alex French Guy Cooking recommends hosts begin preparing for a feast as soon as the Monday prior to Thanksgiving.

Sticking to a proper schedule days in advance ensures a host spends more time with their friends and family and less time hiding away in the kitchen.

Step 4: Inspiration

Looking for inspiration? Looking to wow your guests with a unique feast? You'll find a selection of cooking videos below for beginner, intermediate and advanced cooks looking to impress their guests.

The Turkey

The Sides

Dessert

Twisted's list of 11 Thanksgiving desserts includes classics like apple pie.

Tasty offers 20 fall desserts that are appropriate for a Thanksgiving feast.

Imperial Sugar prepares a beautiful-looking pumpkin trifle with cranberry orange sauce.

Peas, the 2018 National Thanksgiving Turkey, prior to its pardon by President Donald Trump Tuesday. White House photo by Andrea Hanks.