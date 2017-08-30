The growing list of cyryptocurrencies added yet another name this week as Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s Burger King launched its new WhopperCoin currency at its Russia locations. The company said it plans to have Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Android WhopperCoin apps available within the next month. Burger King diners can amass one coin for every Whopper sandwich they purchase.

If the WhopperCoin sounds like a particularly absurd use for cryptocurrency technology, it certainly wouldn’t be the first one.

Here’s a look at 10 other absurd and/or strangely specific cryptocurrencies and their current market caps, according to CoinMarketCap.

1. Dentacoin

Dentacoin is the brand new cryptocurrency designed by the global dental industry and already accepted as a means of payment at partner dental clinics. Dentacoin currently has a market cap of more than $2.9 million.

2. Titcoin

Titcon claims to be the most popular cryptocurrency intended to be used for the adult entertainment industry. It hasn’t exactly taken off, with a market cap of only about $228,000.

3. Dogecoin

Dogecoin was created as a joke based on the popular “Doge” internet meme. Somehow, Dogecoin now has a market cap of more than $232 million.

4. Monacoin

Of course, if there’s going to be a dog meme coin, it would be ridiculous not to have a cat meme coin. Right? The cat meme Monacoin is particularly popular in Japan and has a market cap of $26 million.

5. Trumpcoin

If you’re tired of the direction bitcoin and Ethereum have taken the market and want to make cryptocurrency great again, Trumpcoin may be right for you. Trumpcoin hasn’t gotten many votes from investors so far, with only a $386,000 market cap.

6. Potcoin

Of course the cannabis industry has its own cryptocurrency. And of course it sponsored Dennis Rodman’s trip to North Korea. Why not? Potcoin has a market cap of $26.5 million.

7. Legends Room

The Legends Room in Las Vegas is the first gentleman’s club in the world to have its own digital currency. Five thousand coins buys you a lifetime membership to the club. The current market cap for Legends Room is $3.0 million.

8. Insanecoin

Nothing inspires confidence in an investment quite like having the word “insane” right in the name of your currency. Yet Insanecoin currently has a market cap of more than $2.4 million.

9. Unobtanium

Unobtanium’s claim to fame is that it was designed to be the rarest cryptocurrency in the world, inspired by the fictional mineral that was the basis of the movie “Avatar.” While Unobtanium may be exceptionally rare, you can pick up a coin for about $76 on today’s market. Current market cap stands at $15 million.

10. Useless Ethereum Token

The most absurd currency of all appears to be a protest against cryptocurrencies gone awry. What is a Useless Ethereum Token?

“No value, no security and no product. Just me, spending your money,” the currency’s website reads. Incomprehensibly, Useless Ethereum Token currently has a market cap of more than $72,000.

