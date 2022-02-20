AMC Will Climb Back To $50 In 2022: Do Most Traders Believe That?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors: Will AMC’s stock reach $50 again in 2022?

Yes, AMC will reach $50 again in 2022: 64.3%

No, AMC will not reach $50 again in 2022: 35.7%

Following a series of epic short squeezes in 2021, AMC bulls are watching for more catalysts in 2022. Many bulls are probably of the mindset that the potential for yet another squeeze exists. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a total share float of 512.18 million, of which 107.8 million shares are sold short, representing 21.05% of shares sold short.

In recent news, AMC announced that on Feb. 15 it reached a lease agreement with GW Properties to acquire and open AMC Evanston 12 in the Chicago area.

AMC says the company remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.

Upon reopening, guests at AMC Evanston 12 can expect many of AMC's most popular amenities, including AMC Stubs, a world-class loyalty and subscription service that includes AMC Stubs A-List, as well as a MacGuffins bar.

Mitch Goltz, Principal and Co-Founder of GW Properties, commented, "We are excited to welcome AMC Theatres into this important project in the heart of Evanston and bring patrons back to the theaters who have eagerly been awaiting its return to the community."

Traders and investors will also be watching for AMC’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday, March 1 during the after-hours session.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States and Europe, and the largest throughout the world, with approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens across the globe.

AMC shares were lower by 5.5% at $17.90 at the close of Friday’s trading session. AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $5.32.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.