If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Solana, Ethereum Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) right now?

Solana: 21.7%

Ethereum: 42.8%

Dogecoin: 35.5%

Ethereum was trading around $3,420 at press time. Ethereum is trading lower over the past week by 12.2% and higher over the past month by 45.3%.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is trading around $0.244. The joke cryptocurrency’s price action continues to turn heads and churn stomachs in 2021.

On September 2 the Shibu-Inu themed alt-coin broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since its Aug. 16 high of 35 cents and soared up almost 10% higher. Technically speaking the break of the trend should have carried the crypto higher…

Lastly, Solana has skyrocketed from $43.59 to $177.80, translating to a 307.8% return.

Like Ethereum, Solana uses smart contracts to host decentralized applications (dApps). However, Solana's unique parameters allow for significantly cheaper transaction costs while simultaneously increasing the speed of the network...

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.