Novo Nordisk's Ozempic Weight Loss Jabs Could Boost UK Economy By $6 Billion, Study Finds

Making weight loss injections available to all eligible individuals in the U.K. could yield an economic boost of 4.5 billion pounds (around $5.99 billion) annually, according to new research presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Málaga, Spain.

The findings highlight the broader societal and productivity benefits of Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO semaglutide, a drug known by brand names such as Wegovy and Ozempic.

Globally, obesity is projected to affect 3.8 billion adults and nearly 750 million children and adolescents by 2050.

In the U.K., 26.5% of adults are currently obese, and 4.6 million people live with type 2 diabetes. These conditions cost the U.K. an estimated 100 billion pounds annually in healthcare and related expenses, according to the Guardian report.

The study examined data from 2,660 participants in U.K. clinical trials who were living with obesity and/or type 2 diabetes.

Researchers found that those taking semaglutide could work five additional days per year and contribute 12 extra days of unpaid labor, such as volunteering or childcare.

This increase in productivity translated to an average annual “net production value” of 1,127 pounds per person.

Applied nationally, the researchers estimated potential productivity gains of 4.31 billion pounds from treating individuals with severe obesity and 200 million pounds from treating those with type 2 diabetes.

Currently, NHS guidelines recommend semaglutide for patients with a BMI of 35 or higher and at least one weight-related condition.

However, some experts cautioned against widespread access due to high drug costs.

The U.K. Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged the findings, calling the drugs “colossal” tools in the fight against obesity and a potential means to reintegrate unemployed Britons into the workforce. He said the government would carefully assess the research.

Semaglutide and liraglutide may also have implications beyond weight loss.

Citing another study presented at the Málaga conference, the Guardian report on Friday highlighted that overweight adults taking the drugs cut their alcohol consumption by nearly two-thirds in just four months.

The study tracked 262 individuals in Ireland and Saudi Arabia and reported a drop in weekly alcohol intake from 11.3 to 4.3 units. Among regular drinkers, consumption fell from 23.2 to 7.8 units—an effect greater than that seen with nalmefene, a drug currently prescribed in Europe for alcohol use disorder.

Price Action: NVO stock is down 1.67% at $64.31 at the last check on Wednesday.

