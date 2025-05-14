May 14, 2025 9:43 AM 2 min read

Novo Nordisk Inks $2.2 Billion Deal With Septerna To Develop Oral Weight Loss And Diabetes Drugs

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Septerna Inc. SEPN and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO announced an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement on Wednesday.

The pact covers discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small-molecule medicines for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases.

The companies will initially commence four development programs.

Also Read: Novo Nordisk’s Sogroya Supports Effective Weekly Alternative To Daily Hormone Therapy Across Three Growth Disorders

GPCRs represent the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors, with hundreds of different GPCRs regulating physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

Using its proprietary Native Complex Platform, Septerna aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies. The company is focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of oral small molecules for multiple therapeutic areas.

Septerna is eligible to receive approximately $2.2 billion across an upfront payment, R&D, and commercial milestone payments. It also includes over $200 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments.

Septerna can also receive tiered royalties on global net sales of marketed products. Under the collaboration, Novo Nordisk will cover all research and development expenses for partnered programs.

The companies will jointly conduct research activities from discovery through candidate selection.

Starting with IND-enabling activities, Novo Nordisk will be solely responsible for all global development and commercialisation activities. In addition, Septerna has the right to opt in to a worldwide profit share for one program in the collaboration in lieu of future milestones and royalties for that product candidate.

On Tuesday, secondary post hoc analysis of Novo Nordisk’s SELECT trial showed that within the first three months of Wrgovy treatment, reductions in the risk of MACE in adults with obesity and established cardiovascular disease (CVD) were seen.

Reductions were also observed within six months in the risk of dying from CVD or being hospitalized or needing urgent medical attention due to heart failure.

Data showed that within six months of treatment, a reduction in risk of CV death was observed for patients taking Wegovy related to CV death; lowered composite heart failure risk, and reduced death from any cause.

Price Action: Septerna stock is up 63.08% at $10.98. Novo Nordisk stock is up 1.87% at $66.62 at the last check on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$66.541.74%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.11
Growth
78.07
Quality
65.48
Value
6.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SEPN Logo
SEPNSepterna Inc
$10.6358.0%
Got Questions? Ask
Which companies will benefit from this deal?
How will Novo Nordisk impact the diabetes market?
What pharmaceutical stocks might rise with obesity treatments?
Could GPCR therapies become a new trend in biotech?
Which investors are eyeing Novo Nordisk's pipeline?
How might Septerna leverage their royalties?
What is the potential of oral diabetes drugs in the market?
Could cardiometabolic diseases drive healthcare investments?
Which investments can capitalize on weight loss solutions?
How could healthcare ETFs react to this collaboration?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
BiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBriefspharmaceuticalsWeight Losswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved