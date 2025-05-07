EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Partners with QMENTA To Advance AI-Powered Imaging For Is Phase 2 Trial Of Lead Program

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ALZN on Wednesday announced its partnership with Mint Labs Inc. d/b/a QMENTA, a medical imaging artificial intelligence company, to support its five upcoming Phase 2 trials of AL001 at Massachusetts General Hospital.

QMENTA's cloud-based platform will manage and analyze medical imaging data throughout the trials, ensuring regulatory compliance, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting data management.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro To Start First Phase 2 Study For Lead Candidate In 2025

In collaboration with QMENTA and Massachusetts General Hospital as its clinical trial site, Alzamend aims to explore the properties of AL001 and its potential to deliver lithium more effectively in the brain compared to marketed lithium salts.

The study in healthy human subjects will serve as a baseline and assist Alzamend to determine the best path forward in Alzheimer's, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder patients by demonstrating AL001's targeted effectiveness and reduced systemic side effects.

Previous studies in mice have shown that AL001 ensures better brain absorption while maintaining lower levels of lithium in the blood, paving the way for safer and more efficient treatments.

In March, Alzamend Neuro announced its plans to initiate a phase 2 clinical study of AL001 for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In March, Alzamend Neuro announced its plans to initiate a phase 2 clinical study of AL001 for bipolar disorder, which is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025.

Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, ALZN stock was up 0.09% at $0.64 during the premarket session.

