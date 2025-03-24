EXCLUSIVE: Anixa Biosciences Poised To Receive US Patent For Ovarian Cancer Vaccine

On Monday, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for a key patent application covering Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s ANIX ovarian cancer vaccine technology.

The patent includes broad claims related to methods of eliciting an immune response targeting the Anti-Mullerian Hormone Receptor, Type II (AMHR2), a target for ovarian cancer prevention and treatment.

Anixa’s ovarian cancer vaccine is being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and the National Cancer Institute.

The allowed claims include methods of administering an immunogenic composition comprising a nucleic acid encoding the AMHR2 polypeptide, specifically the extracellular domain of human AMHR2, to elicit an AMHR2-specific immune response.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, commented, “Receiving this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO is a significant milestone in our mission to develop a preventative and therapeutic ovarian cancer vaccine. The allowed claims provide broad protection for the various components and delivery mechanisms of our vaccine technology. This strengthens our intellectual property position and supports the continued advancement of our program.”

In February, Anixa Biosciences dosed its final patient in the third cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its novel chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer.

The study is being conducted through a research partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.

The fourth cohort is expected to commence after a 30-day verification that there continue to be no adverse effects experienced by the third cohort.

Price Action: ANIX stock closed at $3.16 on Friday.

