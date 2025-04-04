FDA Approves Amgen's Uplizna As First Drug For Chronic Immune-Mediated Fibroinflammatory Disorder

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Amgen Inc.’s AMGN Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) as the first and only treatment for adult patients with Immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD).

IgG4-RD is a chronic immune-mediated fibroinflammatory disorder that often manifests with tumor-like masses and/or painless enlargement of multiple organs.

This is the second approved indication for Uplizna, which the FDA previously approved for adult patients with AQP4-IgG+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) in June 2020.

The FDA also granted Uplizna Orphan Drug Designation for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Regulatory filing activities are underway for gMG, and submission is anticipated to be completed in H1 2025.

The approval is supported by data from the MITIGATE trial. The trial demonstrated the potential of Uplizna to decrease disease activity by reducing flares in patients while maintaining its efficacy and established safety profile.

Key findings from the MITIGATE trial include:

There was an 87% reduction in the risk of IgG4-RD flare compared to placebo during the 52-week placebo-controlled period; 10.3% of participants receiving Uplizna experienced a flare compared to 59.7% of participants receiving placebo.

57.4% of participants receiving Uplizna achieved flare-free, treatment-free, and complete remission at Week 52 compared to 22.4% on placebo.

58.8% of participants receiving Uplizna achieved flare-free, corticosteroid-free, and complete remission at Week 52 compared to 22.4% on placebo.

Price Action: AMGN stock is down 1.05% at $306.59 at the last check Friday.

