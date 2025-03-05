Silexion Therapeutics' Preclinical Cancer Candidate Shows Tumor Reduction For Pancreatic Cancer

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. SLXN released data on Wednesday from orthotopic pancreatic cancer models demonstrating that subcutaneously administered SIL204 effectively reduces primary tumor growth and metastatic spread.

These findings significantly advance over previously reported data by validating SIL204’s efficacy in the more clinically relevant orthotopic setting, where human pancreatic tumor cells are implanted directly into the pancreas to better mimic human disease progression.

Key New Findings

SIL204 administered subcutaneously (systemically) showed significant efficacy in orthotopic xenograft models where tumors grow in their native pancreatic environment, representing a more clinically relevant setting.

SIL204 showed robust activity across multiple pancreatic cancer cell lines with different KRAS mutation profiles: In AsPC-1 (harboring KRAS G12D mutation): ~70% reduction in overall bioluminescence (an indication of tumor cell number) as compared to the control group by day 28. In Panc-1 (harboring KRAS G12D mutation): Bioluminescence or tumor cell numbers decreased in a dose-dependent manner, with the highest-dose group showing the most significant effect. Bioluminescence in the control group increased by approximately more than 100%, while in the SIL204 treated group, it decreased by 12% compared to baseline. In BxPC-3 (additional KRAS wild-type model): ~80% reduction in overall bioluminescence, as compared to the control group, by day 28.

SIL204 treatment significantly reduced metastatic spread to secondary organs.

Subcutaneous administration of SIL204 proved effective in reaching and treating pancreatic tumors and their metastases, confirming systemic delivery as a viable administration route.

Silexion is actively exploring an expanded development plan for SIL204 using the systemic administration approach.

Price Action: SLXN stock is up 25.23% at $1.39 at publication Wednesday.

