Dine Brands Q4 Earnings: Sales Dip, EPS Miss, Negative Comps For Applebee's, IHOP And More

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN shares are trading slightly higher on Wednesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, missing the street view of $1.35. Quarterly sales of $204.77 million (down 0.7% year over year) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $200.552 million.

The decline was primarily due to the decrease in franchise revenues, primarily resulting from negative comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee’s and IHOP and a decrease in proprietary product sales.

Applebee’s year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales declined 4.7% for the fourth quarter, while IHOP’s fell 2.8%.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $50.1 million compared to $62.2 million in the year-ago period.

Total cash and equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $248.6 million, of which approximately $186.7 million was unrestricted cash.

“For 2025, we have a clear plan that addresses both the short-term and long-term and are confident that, in partnership with our franchisees, we will elevate the guest experience and enhance our value propositions,” said John Peyton, chief executive officer, Dine Brands Global.

On February 21, the company announced that its Board of Directors declared and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 4.

Outlook: For FY25, Applebee’s domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between negative 2% and positive 1%.

IHOP’s domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between negative 1% and positive 2%.

The company expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA to range between approximately $235 million and $245 million.

Price Action: DIN shares are trading higher by 1.83% to $23.90 at last check Wednesday.

Image via Shutterstock.