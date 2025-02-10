What To Expect When Biotech Giant Gilead Reports Q4 Earnings On Tuesday?

HIV-Treatment-focused giant Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on February 11, after the market close.

Analysts estimate fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.70 and revenues of $7.14 billion. The Wall Street forecasts fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS of $4.41 and sales of $28.31 billion.

Gilead reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.02, down from $2.29 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.55.

The HIV drug maker reported third-quarter sales of $7.55 billion, up 7% year over year, beating the consensus of $7 billion, primarily due to higher sales in HIV and Veklury (remdesivir), Oncology, and Liver Disease.

Gilead will report the first full quarter sales from Livdelzi (seladelpar) after gaining FDA accelerated approval in mid-August 2024 for primary biliary cholangitis.

In October, Gilead Sciences announced plans to voluntarily withdraw the U.S. accelerated approval for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy; SG) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy and either programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor.

In January, Gilead Sciences and LEO Pharma announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of LEO Pharma’s small molecule oral STAT6 for inflammatory diseases.

Gilead will acquire LEO Pharma’s comprehensive preclinical oral STAT6 small molecule inhibitors and targeted protein degraders.

Gilead will lead further development efforts for the oral programs, while LEO Pharma will lead the development of potential topical formulations of STAT6 inhibitors.

LEO Pharma can receive up to $1.7 billion, including an upfront payment of $250 million.

In addition, LEO Pharma may also receive tiered royalties ranging from the high single-digits to the mid-teens on sales of oral STAT6 products.

The transaction with LEO Pharma is expected to reduce Gilead’s GAAP and non-GAAP 2025 EPS by approximately $0.15 – $0.17.

Price Action: GILD stock is down 0.78% at $95.29 at last check Monday.

