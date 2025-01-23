Moderna Shares Are Up Today: What's Going On?

Moderna Inc. MRNA shares closed up Thursday gaining momentum following recent comments by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison about the role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing cancer treatment.

What To Know: Ellison, speaking at a White House event, highlighted AI’s potential to analyze blood tests for early cancer detection, identify tumor fragments and sequence cancer genes to create personalized mRNA vaccines. He claimed AI-driven automation could enable the production of these vaccines within 48 hours, significantly expediting personalized treatment.

The remarks were made as part of the announcement of Stargate, a $500 billion private-sector initiative led by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle to develop large-scale AI infrastructure in the U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the project’s significance in advancing AI capabilities and creating over 100,000 jobs.

The initiative includes the construction of 20 massive data centers, with the first already underway in Texas. These facilities will support AI applications in healthcare, including electronic health record analysis and advanced diagnostics.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares closed Thursday up 10.10% at $42.39, according to Benzinga Pro.

