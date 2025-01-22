Moderna Shares Are Up Today: What's Going On?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher Wednesday after Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison discussed the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize health care.

What To Know: Ellison highlighted AI’s ability to analyze blood tests for early cancer detection, identifying circulating tumor fragments and gene-sequencing cancerous tumors to create individualized vaccines, according to Economic Times.

Using AI-driven automation, such mRNA vaccines could be produced robotically within 48 hours, significantly accelerating personalized cancer treatment.

The discussion took place at a White House event, where President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion private sector investment in AI infrastructure. The initiative, involving a joint venture called Stargate by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle, aims to construct large-scale data centers and create over 100,000 jobs. Trump emphasized that the investment is part of a broader strategy to advance AI capabilities in the U.S.

Ellison stated that the first data centers under the Stargate project are already under construction in Texas, with plans for 20 facilities measuring half a million square feet each. These centers will support AI applications in health care, including electronic health record analysis and advanced diagnostic tools.

The announcement potentially reinforced optimism around AI’s role in transforming medical technologies, boosting investor confidence in Moderna and its potential role in AI-driven healthcare advancements.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares closed Wednesday up 7.27% at $38.50, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.