Novo Nordisk Inks License Agreement For Sickle Cell Disease Candidate

On Wednesday, IMMvention Therapeutix, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO to co-develop oral therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD) and other chronic conditions.

The partnership will leverage IMMvention's investigational small-molecule BACH1 inhibitors.

BACH1 is thought to be a key regulator of cellular responses, oxidative stress and inflammation in multiple disease states.

In preclinical development, IMMvention's orally dosed BACH1 inhibitors can potentially increase fetal hemoglobin, which is believed to ameliorate SCD disease pathology.

Under the agreement, Novo Nordisk will gain an exclusive worldwide license to IMMvention's BACH1 program. The companies will work together closely to advance BACH1 inhibitors from the program to development candidate nomination.

Upon or before the nomination of a development candidate, Novo Nordisk will take over all further development, regulatory submissions and commercialization worldwide.

Separate from the systemic BACH1 inhibitors that are part of the collaboration, IMMvention has retained the rights to develop certain brain-penetrant BACH1 inhibitors.

Brain penetrant BACH1 inhibitors have the potential to address diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and other diseases where dysregulation of BACH1 is thought to contribute to disease pathology.

IMMvention's website lists the anticipated milestones, with Investigational New Drug-IND enabling studies and Phase 1 clinical trials in 2026/27.

Price Action: NVO stock is down 0.27% at $80.82 at last check Wednesday.

