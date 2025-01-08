Sana Biotechnology Stock Surges Over 200% On Wednesday - Here's Why

On Tuesday, Sana Biotechnology Inc SANA released the initial results from a first-in-human study transplanting UP421, an allogeneic primary islet cell therapy engineered with Sana’s hypoimmune (HIP) technology, into a type 1 diabetes patient without the use of any immunosuppression.

The study was conducted in partnership with Uppsala University Hospital.

Results of the study at four weeks after cell transplantation demonstrate the survival and function of pancreatic beta cells as measured by the presence of circulating C-peptide, a biomarker indicating that transplanted beta cells are producing insulin.

C-peptide levels also increase with a mixed meal tolerance test (MMTT), consistent with insulin secretion in response to a meal.

MRI scanning also demonstrated a sustained signal at the transplanted cells’ site over time, consistent with graft survival.

The study identified no safety issues, and the HIP-modified islet cells evaded immune responses.

Primary islet cell transplantation with immunosuppression is an established procedure in type 1 diabetes.

Allogeneic pancreatic islet cells are isolated from a deceased donor’s pancreas and transplanted into a patient with the goal of normal blood glucose control and insulin independence.

As with whole-organ transplants, suppression of the recipient’s immune system has historically been required to prevent immune rejection of the allogeneic transplanted cells and resurgence of the inciting autoimmune attack.

Sana’s HIP technology is designed to overcome the immunologic rejection of allogeneic cells. In type 1 diabetes, it also evades the autoimmune rejection of pancreatic beta cells.

UP421 cells were transplanted with no immunosuppression, and the survival of the islet cells provides evidence that these cells evade allogeneic and autoimmune detection.

