On Wednesday, AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB announced that investigational ANB032, a BTLA agonist, did not meet the primary and secondary endpoints in any of the doses studied in the ARISE-AD trial as a monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) or eczema.

“While ANB032 was safe and well tolerated, we’re disappointed by these efficacy results in AD and will discontinue further investment in this asset. Moving forward, our resources and capital will be focused on the rest of our exciting autoimmune portfolio,” said Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys.

“We look forward to sharing for rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, top-line Phase 2b rheumatoid arthritis data in February 2025 and top-line Phase 2 ulcerative colitis data in Q1 2026, followed by Phase 1b data from our two additional programs.”

The study enrolled 201 patients with a mean baseline EASI score of 27.3 in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, who were either biologics naïve (n=168) or biologics experienced (n=33), defined as having received treatment with dupilumab or other IL-13 therapies.

Patients were randomized to receive either 100mg of subcutaneous ANB032 every four weeks (Q4W), 400mg every four weeks (Q4W), 400mg every two weeks (Q2W), or placebo for 12 weeks.

The primary and secondary endpoints were assessed at Week 14.

Regardless of prior treatment experience, ANB032 did not meet the primary endpoint of the proportion of patients who achieved at least a 75% improvement from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index score (EASI-75), or any of the secondary endpoints at Week 14, including EASI-90, mean change in baseline EASI or a 4-point reduction in itch severity versus placebo.

Absolute response rates on key endpoints in patients treated with ANB032 approached the minimum target product profile with durable off-drug responses; however, higher placebo rates outside of the historical norm, particularly in the U.S., were observed.

ANB032 was well tolerated across all doses, and no safety signals were observed.

Price Action: ANAB stock is down 36.3% at $14.72 at last check Wednesday.

