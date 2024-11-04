Viking Therapeutics' Reveals Early-Stage From Experimental Oral Obesity Drug Showing Weight Loss And Safety

Viking Therapeutics Inc VKTX announced that new clinical data from the company’s VK2735 obesity program were highlighted in two poster presentations at ObesityWeek 2024.

Viking is evaluating both subcutaneous and oral formulations of VK2735 in clinical trials.

Highlights from one poster presentation include new data from the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial of an oral tablet formulation of VK2735 dosed daily for 28 days, including results for the study’s 60 mg, 80 mg, and 100 mg daily treatment cohorts.

Cohorts receiving VK2735 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in mean body weight from baseline, ranging up to 8.2%.

Cohorts receiving VK2735 also demonstrated reductions in mean body weight relative to placebo, ranging up to 6.8%.

At follow-up visits through Day 57, persistent weight loss effects were observed, ranging up to 8.3% from baseline four weeks after the last dose of VK2735 was administered.

An exploratory assessment of the proportion of subjects achieving at least 5% weight loss after 28 days demonstrated that up to 100% of VK2735-treated subjects achieved ≥5% weight loss, compared with 0% for placebo.

A second poster presentation highlights follow-up results from the company’s Phase 2 VENTURE trial of VK2735.

As previously reported, patients receiving weekly doses of VK2735 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in mean body weight after 13 weeks, ranging up to 14.7% from baseline.

Statistically significant differences compared to baseline and placebo were observed for all doses starting at Week One and continuing throughout the 13-week treatment period.

Reductions in body weight were progressive throughout the study, with no plateau observed for weight loss at 13 weeks. In addition, up to 88% of patients in VK2735 treatment groups achieved ≥10% weight loss, compared with 4% for placebo.

The results also showed that all cohorts receiving VK2735 maintained most of their weight loss four weeks after receiving the final dose of VK2735 in the study.

An exploratory analysis of changes in diabetes status was also performed, demonstrating that treatment with VK2735 increased the odds of patients with prediabetic status at baseline shifting to normoglycemic (non-diabetic) status over the 13-week treatment period.

Similarly, the proportion of patients with normal glycemic status at baseline transitioning to prediabetic status favored VK2735, with approximately 31% of placebo patients transitioning to prediabetic status, compared with 2% among patients receiving VK2735.

Oral VK2735 continued to demonstrate encouraging safety and tolerability following 28 days of once-daily dosing at doses up to and including 100 mg.

Price Action: VKTX stock is up 5.65% at $77.00 during the premarket session at last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock

