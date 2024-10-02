Eli Lilly Commits $4.5B To New Facility, Banking On Mounjaro, Zepbound's Weight Loss Success Despite Short-Term Stock Challenges

Eli Lilly and Co LLY is making a major move with a $4.5 billion investment to create the Lilly Medicine Foundry, a new research and manufacturing facility.

The goal? To bolster its drug pipeline and develop faster, more efficient ways to bring treatments to market. This move builds on the massive success of its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are revolutionizing the obesity treatment landscape and are projected to bring in nearly $19 billion in 2024.

From Molecules To Medicines, Says CEO Ricks

These drugs have quickly become some of the most talked-about products in the weight-loss market, alongside competitors like Novo Nordisk AS's NVO Ozempic and Wegovy.

Beyond obesity drugs, Eli Lilly's pipeline includes 11 obesity-related treatments and ambitious plans to develop therapies for Alzheimer's, ALS, and other neurological conditions. CEO David Ricks emphasized the facility's role in scaling innovative molecules into life-saving medicines: "The idea is to take molecules from a bench in a lab to scaled for medicines in a pharmacy, and this research and development site will do that work."

Read Also: Eli Lilly Invests $4.5B In New Medicine Foundry for Advanced Drug Manufacturing To Push US Pharma Boundaries

Eli Lilly Stock Chart Suggests Near-Term Headwinds

From a stock perspective, Eli Lilly has had a fantastic year, posting gains of 49% year-to-date and over 64% in the last 12 months.

However, the technical signals suggest some headwinds in the near term.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Eli Lilly stock is trading below key short-term moving averages, including the eight-, 20-, and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA), which traditionally signal a short-to-medium-term bearish outlook. However, the stock trades well above the 200-day SMA, suggesting the long-term remains bullish.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator is negative at 6.28, reinforcing short-term selling pressure. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) lies in neutral territory at 40.89.

Yet, long-term investors might still see potential in the stock. With a 200-day moving average of $794.34, Eli Lilly could remain a solid investment for the future, particularly as its obesity drugs gain further market share.

While some volatility may persist in the short term, the long-term potential remains strong as Lilly continues to invest in its drug development pipeline.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock