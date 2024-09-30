Pesticide-Free Food Tastes Better—Wait Until You Try Clean Cannabis This Autumn

As consumers embrace pesticide-free food for its health and taste benefits, Autumn Brands is bringing similar clean practices to cannabis. The women-owned, family-operated company based in Santa Barbara California is setting new standards in sustainable, pesticide-free cultivation.

Co-founded by Autumn Shelton, chief financial officer and partner, alongside the Brand family -Hans, Johnny and Hannah Brand – Autumn Brands is making a name for itself with its dedication to health, wellness and environmental responsibility.

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga Cannabis, Shelton shared the journey from traditional agriculture to cannabis and the challenges of running a pesticide-free operation.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can’t afford to miss out if you're serious about the business.

From Daisies To Dank: The Bloom Of Autumn Brands

Autumn Brands started as a cut flower business growing Gerber daisies, but as competition from South America increased, the team realized they needed to pivot. "My partner Hans had owned this property for over 30 years, and the cut flower industry was struggling," said Shelton. "We saw the legalization of cannabis as an opportunity to transition. So we flipped the operation from cut flowers to cannabis."

But it wasn't just a matter of switching crops.

Courtesy of Autumn Brands

Shelton and her team took it a step further by deciding to grow cannabis without the use of any pesticides – organic or otherwise. "Hans came to me in 2017 and said, ‘I want to stop spraying pesticides,' and I said, ‘I love this idea, but how are we going to do it?'" she told Benzinga.

After some research and a hefty investment in beneficial insects, the team made the transition. "We threw away tens of thousands of plants until the ladybugs colonized the greenhouses," she said, "and we've been 100% pesticide-free ever since."

Read Also: Federal Health Agencies Must Take Stronger Role In U.S. Cannabis Policy Shift, New Report Says

Pesticide-Free Cannabis: A Market Niche Ready To Grow

Shelton said the market for pesticide-free cannabis is only going to grow as consumers become more educated about what's in their products.

"People didn't realize they were smoking cannabis with pesticides before legalization, but now they're starting to understand the importance of clean cannabis," she said. "Recent recalls over pesticide contamination have raised awareness, and we're seeing a movement toward more pesticide-free products."

But scaling a pesticide-free operation remains a challenge. "It's more artisanal," Shelton said. "We've had to create this perfect ecosystem in our greenhouses where beneficial insects can thrive, but it's not easy to replicate at scale. That's why we're still searching for partners who can match our standards."

Courtesy of Autumn Brands

Scaling Sustainability

"One of the hardest things was learning how to combat pests like mites without using chemicals," Shelton said. "We had to figure out new ways to manage it without compromising the quality of our product."

Despite these challenges, Shelton emphasized the long-term benefits of going pesticide-free. "We've saved money by not having to worry about recalls or heavy metal contamination. It also creates a perfect ecosystem in the greenhouse where beneficial insects thrive, reducing the need for constant pest management."

Read Also: Want Organic Cannabis? Operators Are Turning To This Tech To Save Millions And Get Certified

Expanding Beyond California: What's Next?

Autumn Brands operates on five and a half acres of greenhouse space, producing flowers, pre-rolls and wellness products such as pain-relieving elixirs. The company also offers self-care products focused on intimate wellness, tapping into a growing market segment.

Though deeply rooted in California, Shelton said Autumn Brands is looking to expand beyond the state through licensing deals for their products. "The flower side is a little more challenging because it is not easy to find operators who can grow 100% pesticide-free at scale," she said. Nevertheless, the company sees significant opportunities for its products in other states.

"We're also building out a hemp line focused on minor cannabinoids like CBG and CBN, which are challenging to incorporate into cannabis products due to the small quantities present," Shelton explained.

Courtesy of Autumn Brands

New Markets

As a member of the California Cannabis Industry Association, Shelton has had a front-row seat to the regulatory struggles faced by the industry. "There's been a huge disconnect between government and the industry, and I think that's one of the biggest lessons other states can learn from California," she said. "We've gone through over-regulation, high taxes, and oversupply, which have all contributed to the challenges we face today."

Looking to expand into new markets, Shelton said her focus is on states that have learned from California's missteps. "We're looking at new state markets. Relationships are key for us—finding partners who share our ethos is the most important factor when deciding where to expand."

Hans Brand, Hanna Brand, Johnny Brand, Autumn Shelton -Courtesy of Autumn Brands.

Shelton remains optimistic about the future of the company and the cannabis industry. "We're constantly innovating and looking for ways to expand while staying true to our values," she said. "Whether it's through our pesticide-free flower, wellness products, or hemp line, we're committed to offering high-quality, clean cannabis to our customers."

Read Next: How This Former DEA Consultant Is Making Craft Cannabis Profitable In New Jersey: A ‘Dirt-y’ Little Secret