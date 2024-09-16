How This Former DEA Consultant Is Making Craft Cannabis Profitable In New Jersey: A 'Dirt-y' Little Secret

New Jersey's cannabis industry is budding with unique cultivators and Brighterside Farms stands out in this growing landscape. Founded by Lyndsey Shaw, this small, family-run operation has cultivated a reputation for producing top-shelf, artisanal cannabis using sustainable, living soil methods.

Brighterside Farms isn't about mass production: it’s about crafting a product with heart and identity, something worth seeking out. Shaw's journey, from her consulting roots in Colorado to managing a DEA-controlled experimental grow, has given her a depth of experience that sets her operation apart, offering valuable insights for those curious about the future of craft cannabis in New Jersey.

DEA Experience: A Unique Edge

Shaw has been deeply involved in the cannabis industry for over 20 years. In 2006, she and her partner, Frank, began their journey in Colorado as caregivers. As the industry evolved, Shaw shifted into consulting, helping cultivators transition from small-scale, homegrown setups to fully operational commercial grows.

In 2021 when she and her team were selected to manage one of the few DEA-sanctioned cannabis grows. "We had to treat cannabis like it was fentanyl," Shaw explained, referring to the strict Schedule I drug guidelines they had to follow. This high-level compliance experience gave her invaluable knowledge about federal cannabis cultivation protocols, setting Brighterside Farms apart in a rapidly changing industry.

Why New Jersey?

In 2018, Shaw and her team foresaw the potential of New Jersey's cannabis market. "New Jersey is my home," Shaw explained, having grown up in Philadelphia and South Jersey. But more than nostalgia drove this move. With only a few large cultivators operating in the state, there was—and still is—a gap for high-quality, artisanal cannabis. Shaw saw the perfect opportunity to fill it.

Sustainability Meets Craftsmanship

Brighterside Farms uses a living soil system, which is both environmentally sustainable and cost-effective. The grow beds are filled with organic, nutrient-rich soil that is reused after each harvest, reducing the farm’s operational costs.

"Our COGs (cost of goods sold) are low," Shaw pointed out. Traditional grow methods, which use Rockwool and salts, discard their growing medium after each cycle, whereas Brighterside Farms refreshes their soil with dry amendments, significantly lowering waste.

The operation spans 2,500 square feet under the canopy and operates with a skeleton crew.

Shaw’s team includes herself, her partner Frank, a part-time helper and even her mother, who assists with packaging. Despite the small team, the company manages to outpace many larger operations, proving that expertise trumps size when it comes to efficiency.

Brighterside's Market Segmentation

Shaw has developed three distinct product lines: Heritage, Exotic and Reserve. These categories cater to a broad spectrum of cannabis consumers.

Heritage: Focuses on nostalgic strains like Sour Diesel and New York City Diesel, strains that East Coast consumers know and love.

Exotic: Features new and trending strains like Free Mac and Cream Cakes, appealing to the "THC chasers" in the market.

Reserve: A rotating selection of limited-edition strains that keep consumers coming back for something new.

All products are hand-trimmed, packaged in glass jars and sealed for freshness. The company is currently selling its products in 19 dispensaries, with over 50 more on the waitlist. This demand speaks volumes about the quality and consistency of Brighterside's offerings.

The Power Of Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

While many New Jersey growers aim for large-scale, commercial operations, Brighterside Farms has chosen a different path: craft cannabis. Its commitment to quality over quantity has helped it carve out a niche in a crowded market.

"Our consumers are educated," Shaw emphasized. "They're looking for more than just high-THC; they want flavor, aroma and a connection to the plant."

According to Shaw, Brighterside's products deliver a longer-lasting, more potent high due to their higher nutritional value and the careful preservation of terpenes.

"Smoking organic weed is like choosing an heirloom tomato over a mass-produced one—it's just better," she explained. "Our cannabis has a higher nutritional value, which leads to a more sustainable high. Customers have told us, ‘I used to need four jars a week, but with your product, I only need one.'"

Shaw also emphasized the importance of terpenes: "It's what gives cannabis its flavor and aroma, and we want to make sure that when our customers open a jar, they get that full experience." To preserve that quality, she noted, "We hand-trim and seal all our jars with heat induction to lock in freshness, so when you open it, it's like opening something that was just harvested."

A Brighter Future

As the farm expands, it remains focused on crafting exclusive strains and participating in the next cannabis cup in New Jersey's market.

