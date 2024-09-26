Federal Health Agencies Must Take Stronger Role In U.S. Cannabis Policy Shift, New Report Says

As cannabis consumption becomes increasingly common across the U.S., a federal advisory panel is calling for a major shift in how the government handles marijuana policy.

Moving away from the “Just Say No” campaigns of the past, Thursday's report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine advocates for a public health-focused approach, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) playing a larger role than ever before, PBS News reported.

See Also: ‘Medical Marijuana is Still Critical’: Balancing Act Between Recreational, Medicinal Markets

A Health-Centric Shift In Cannabis Policy

"We'd like the federal government to step up to provide some leadership in this area," said Dr. Steven Teutsch of the University of Southern California, who chaired the committee behind the report.

The CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) sponsored the findings, which suggest that the rise of stronger cannabis products coupled with higher rates of daily use necessitate a more robust federal response.

A CDC spokesperson confirmed that the agency is reviewing the report’s recommendations but stressed that additional funding would be needed to implement them effectively.

Escalating Cannabis Potency Raises Public Health Concerns

One of the report’s key concerns is the increasing potency of marijuana. "Now you go into the stores, it's hard to find products that are less than 20% THC," noted Beau Kilmer, co-director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center and a member of the report committee.

This sharp increase from the roughly 5% THC levels seen 25 years ago has raised alarms over the risks associated with heavy cannabis use, including car accidents and cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, a condition that causes severe vomiting and often requires emergency medical care.

For younger users, the risks extend beyond physical health. According to the report, regular cannabis use among teenagers may interfere with learning and increase the likelihood of developing mood and anxiety disorders. Pregnant women who use cannabis regularly also risk complications for their babies.

Cannabis Industry Pushback

Furthermore, the report notes that cannabis industry lobbying has played a significant role in shaping state policies. In states like Washington and Colorado, efforts to limit THC concentrations or restrict the use of pesticides in cultivation have been met with resistance.

However, Aaron Smith, CEO of the National Cannabis Industry Association, defended the regulated market. "States have protected public health by replacing criminal markets with regulated businesses that are required to test products for contaminants, practice truth in labeling, and most importantly, keep cannabis products out of the hands of minors," said Smith.

Smith added that legalizing cannabis nationally would allow for more comprehensive federal regulations, ultimately improving public health.

Key Recommendations From The Report

The advisory panel outlined several recommendations aimed at improving cannabis-related public health measures:

CDC : Develop and evaluate health campaigns specifically aimed at parents, teens, pregnant women, and older adults. Additionally, the agency should monitor cannabis cultivation, sales, and usage trends, while also establishing best practices for state regulations.

: Develop and evaluate health campaigns specifically aimed at parents, teens, pregnant women, and older adults. Additionally, the agency should monitor cannabis cultivation, sales, and usage trends, while also establishing best practices for state regulations. Congress : The report calls for closing a loophole that allows intoxicating hemp-derived products to be sold in states where other cannabis products remain illegal. Congress should also lift restrictions that prevent the Office of National Drug Control Policy from studying the effects of cannabis legalization.

: The report calls for closing a loophole that allows intoxicating hemp-derived products to be sold in states where other cannabis products remain illegal. Congress should also lift restrictions that prevent the Office of National Drug Control Policy from studying the effects of cannabis legalization. States: Recommendations include requiring cannabis retail staff to undergo training and certification, expunging records for low-level cannabis-related offenses, and adopting U.S. Pharmacopeia quality standards for cannabis products.

Read Next: